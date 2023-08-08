Springbok World Cup squad announcement — LIVE

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springbok squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup is being announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-man squad will leave South Africa on Saturday to Europe for warm-up games against Wales and New Zealand before heading to France, where the tournament starts on 8 September.

Follow the announcement right here. For latest posts please click the refresh button.

The Boks are the defending Rugby World Cup champions, having won the title in Japan in 2019.

Jacques Nienaber’s team have played four Tests this year — three in the Rugby Championship and one warm-up game last weekend, against Argentina.

World Cup squad to follow …