Malcolm Marx on track to return from long-term knee injury

Marx has been on the sidelines since last year September.

Malcolm Marx is set to make his return from a long-term knee injury. Picture: Springboks/X

Malcolm Marx is set to recover from a long-term knee injury in time for the Springboks’ opening Test of the year against Wales in June.

Marx has been on the sidelines since suffering the knee ligament injury during a Springbok training session in the pool stage of the World Cup last September.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Marx is on track to return for the Test against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.

However, the catch is that the hooker, contracted to Kubota Spears, will definitely miss the rest of Japan’s League One season, so will not have played any rugby going into the Test season.

Marx’s last Test, his 64th cap for the Springboks, was in the World Cup opener against Scotland on 10 September.

Risk Marx?

The big conundrum for Rassie Erasmus is whether to risk Marx to ensure he is match fit for the July series against Six Nations champions Ireland, or turn to one of South Africa’s younger hookers, with André-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Marnus van der Merwe (Cheetahs), Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels (both Bulls) involved in the first alignment camp of the year.

Veteran utility forward Deon Fourie, who covered Marx’s injury during the World Cup, playing 77 minutes in the final against New Zealand, is expected to miss the July series after suffering a knee injury while playing for the Stormers in the Champions Cup.

The Springboks are expected to have Japan-based Kwagga Smith (tendon) and Faf de Klerk (knee) back in time to face Ireland.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.