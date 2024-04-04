Elton Jantjies’s Lambo life? R650 fan sessions and a schools rugby coaching gig

While his ex is gearing up for a celeb boxing match, fallen Bok hero Elton Jantjies is living the Lambo life with a little help from fans.

A teary-eyed fan having a one-on-one session with Elton Jantjies. The former Springbok flyhalf showing off his Lamborghinis. Photos: Instagram @eltonjantjies

The black sheep of the Springbok fraternity, Elton Jantjies, has been thrown a coaching lifeline after his professional rugby career has come to a grinding halt due to a doping ban.

The disgraced flyhalf – who owns not one, but two Lamborghinis and a die-hard fan club – recently shared the news that he will be joining the ranks of the Rugga School rugby academy in Johannesburg as coach.

“I am joining the Rugga School as a kicking coach and the new attack coach. I am really looking forward to the opportunity and can’t wait to share my experience and my knowledge with the kids… That’s our next generation,” Jantjies wrote on his Instagram account.

Elton Jantjies: Doping drama and other scandals…

This after the 33-year-old rugby player was slapped on 18 January with a four-year ban from the sport for testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, a fat burner that also aids stamina.

The doping drama is the latest in a string of scandals involving the former Springbok and Lions player.

First there was his alleged scandalous affair with Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee in 2022 which led to him and wife Iva Ristic’s separation.

Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee. Photos: Instagram

In 2023, the father of three’s roller coaster romance with model and influencer Ashleigh Ogle ended in tears with drug and domestic abuse allegations, police raids, claims of threats and stalking.

Oh, and let’s not forget about that infamous airplane incident which saw him arrested at OR Tambo International for beating until his knuckles bled on the door of a toilet cubicle in which an air hostess was hiding from the player.

Ex Ashleigh Ogle to step into boxing ring for GBV

Ogle, who is also the former girlfriend of hip-hop artist Da L.E.S., is dedicating her celebrity boxing match on 21 April to “all the women who couldn’t fight for themselves”.

She will face off against controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong in the pay-per-view fight which has been hailed as South Africa’s first female celebrity boxing event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s youngest son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, is set to host the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the International Boxing Association at the International Convention Centre in Durban from 15-21 April.

Ashleigh Ogle and Elton Jantjies when they were still a couple. Ogle will step into the ring in a celebrity boxing match against Inno Morolong on 21 April. Images via Instagram: @ramaphosatumelo and @ashleighogle

Elton Jantjies fan club with a twist

In December last year, Jantjies promoted a special service to fans via a one-on-one video meeting on Instagram. A chat with the flyhalf will set you back R650 though…

The fan sessions include various versions of the “Elton Jantjies story”:

Telling the story on and off the field;

The story behind me;

Live Q&A;

The “truth”.

Defending his decision to offer the service, Jantjies said in am Instagram video message: “Instead of writing a book, it’s like having a live chat or having a few questions from my fans and friends.

“It’s for me to answer as honestly as possible, just to get to know more about me… on and off the field.

To top it off, Jantjies also revealed that he was starting a broadcast group to keep his fans updated on his latest career news.

The group’s name, “The Return”, hinted at his new schools rugby coaching job.

WATCH: Female fan in tears during one-on-one with her rugby hero

In a clip posted on his Instagram account in March this year, Jantjies shared the reaction of an emotional female fan during one of his sessions.

The woman wipes away tears as the former Bok wishes her all of the best for an operation that she needs to undergo.

Jantjies can be heard saying:

“You will be in my prayers. It’s in God’s hands, and he will determine the success.”

Still living the Lambo life

In October last year, Jantjies shared a photo of himself posing next to a special edition Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule.

According to TopAuto, the matte black Lamborghini with neon trimmings ranges from an eyewatering R4.5 million.

He simply captioned the photo: “Biggest gift this far”.

Lambo No 2

Scarcely two months after the former Springbok bad boy acquired his new Lambo whip, Jantjies posted a photo of himself in another sleek black Lamborghini in December. No wonder the man has to charge for meeting with his fans! Take a look…