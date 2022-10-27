Manie Libbok expected to be named in Springbok squad

Ross Roche

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is expected to receive his first Springbok call-up when the Bok and SA A teams are named for their European end-of-year-tour on Friday morning, at 9am.

Libbok is expected to be the only new face in the mix, and will provide back-up to Stormers team-mate Damian Willemse and Bulls pivot Johan Goosen in the flyhalf department.

The Boks have gone through a flyhalf crisis this season and have been guilty of not blooding any new talent in the position, but that is expected to be rectified with the selection of Libbok for the tour.

With it confirmed that Elton Jantjies will not be selected due to lack of game time and with it expected to be confirmed that Handre Pollard will not recover in time, Willemse is expected to be first choice for the tour with Goosen as his back-up (if he is fit), while Libbok will provide cover for both.

Not many other changes are expected from the Bok squad that did business during the Welsh incoming series and Rugby Championship earlier this year.

Eighthman Elrigh Louw is expected to be ruled out of the tour after picking up a knee injury in the Bulls’ URC win over Benetton last weekend, which should open the door for Stormers eighthman Evan Roos to feature at some stage during the November internationals.

Hooker

It will be interesting to see if Joseph Dweba is selected in the Bok squad as third choice hooker, after his struggles with his lineout throwing, or if the Boks will go all in on using his Stormers team-mate Deon Fourie as the back-up third choice behind Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

The rest of the Bok squad should largely stay intact, with wing bolter Canan Moodie unfortunately ruled out through injury, but Toulon wing Cheslin Kolbe will make a welcome return to the squad after injury during the Welsh series kept him out of the whole Rugby Championship.

South Africa A

On the South Africa A team front a number of fringe players and youngsters are expected to get picked and integrated into the Springbok system.

Although no Lions players are expected to be picked in the Bok squad, a number of their players should get a call-up to the SA A side.

Flyhalves Gianni Lombard and Jordan Hendrikse will be in the running, while scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, outside centre Henco van Wyk and flank Ruan Venter all have good chances of being picked.

Eighthman Francke Horn, inside centre Marius Louw, and wing Edwill van der Merwe all also have outside chances of making the squad.

Stormers utility back Sacha Mngomezulu will definitely be in the SA A squad after being called up to the Bok training camp in Stellenbosch earlier this week, while young team-mate Suleiman Hartzenberg could also be in the running.

Bulls flank Marco van Staden may find a way back into the Bok setup through the SA A team, while flyhalf Chris Smith has an outside shot of making the SA A team along with utility back Wandisile Simelane.

From the Sharks, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu should be selected for the SA A side, while his team-mates Aphelele Fassi and Thaakir Abrahams could also be picked, but due to their defensive frailties it remains to be seen if they will make it in.