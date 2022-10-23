Libbok and Mngomezulu in running for Springbok call-up

Sports Reporter

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok and utility back Sacha Mngomezulu are in line to make the Springbok squad for their European end-of-year-tour after they were both called up to the Bok training camp in Stellenbosch over the next three days.

The two players, along with eighthman Evan Roos, were brought into the mix after Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, and eighthman Elrigh Louw were omitted from the camp.

Goosen is in the return to training stages after suffering concussion, while Louw suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s United Rugby Championship game against Benetton.

ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies checks into rehab to work on self, rugby career

Libbok, Mngomezulu and Roos will have a few days off before returning to Stormers’ training on Wednesday, which opened the door for Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus to invite them to the camp.

The coaches will name the Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads on Friday for the year-end tour consisting of four Tests and two midweek matches in November.

“We are naming a group of 54 players next week for the Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads so it made sense for us to invite these players, especially since they will be in Cape Town anyway and have time off,” explained Erasmus.

“Evan is a capped Springbok, while Manie and Sacha will be exposed to the national set-up for the first time, and although it is a short camp, this will be an invaluable experience for them. We are excited to see how they slot into the system and what they can do on the field.”

“Johan is recovering from concussion, and given the strict return to play protocols, he will not be able to participate fully in this camp, hence we decided it would be best for him to remain at the Bulls this week and start preparing for their URC game on Sunday.”

Erasmus continued: “Fortunately, he attended our alignment camp earlier in the year and he knows our structures and systems well.

“It’s a pity that Elrigh is injured but he has been with us for a while and is very familiar with our structures, and we’ll keep an eye on the extent of his injury, although it doesn’t appear that he will be available for selection.”

The training squad will assemble at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Sunday, with the three-day camp running until Wednesday.