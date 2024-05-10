World Cup winner Marco van Staden also pledges future to Bulls

The flanker is the latest player to extend his contract with the Pretoria-based team.

The Bulls have secured the services of another key player, this time flank Marco van Staden, who signed on to play for the Pretoria team until at least June 2027.

Van Staden joins a long list of other players who also put pen to paper this week, among them David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar and Ruan Vermaak.

Promising hooker/prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels also recently signed a contract extension which will see him play in Bulls blue for at least the next three years as well.

‘Close to my heart’

Van Staden, 28, returned to the Bulls setup in 2021 after playing for the Leicester Tigers for two years and went on to win the World Cup with the Springboks in France last year.

“I think this club will always be like my family and Loftus will always be my home,” said Van Staden. “This is where my professional career started and it will always be a place that is close to my heart. The opportunity to extend is a privilege and stay for even longer, I am excited to see what is ahead for me and my family.

“I have a few top memories like my first Super Rugby match, winning the Currie Cup straight after Covid when this current group started to come together and the other top memory is having my parents at every game since I started to play at Under-21, every weekend I play they never miss a game.”

Eskom, as he is known because his hard tackling knocks the lights out, says his family was a big influence on his decision to remain playing in South Africa but also the current Bulls environment.

“I am very happy at Bulls and where I am at this stage in my life. Both myself and my wife are very happy to be in Pretoria and are excited to be a part of this team and to stay a part of it for the next few years.”

Trophy hunting

The flanker says there is bigger and better things ahead for both the Bulls and supporters.

“For us a group that keeps getting better and stronger and tighter, playing even better rugby; there will always be room for improvement and we will start to improve in all areas of the game, on and off the field and I think we will become even better and start to dominate as a club even more across the Champions Cup and the URC.”

Van Staden is currently injured and unable to play, but the Bulls are next in action on Saturday when they take on URC table-toppers Glasgow Warriors at Loftus at 2pm.

Van Staden is likely to be part of the Bok set-up later this year, which will include Tests against Wales, Ireland and Portugal before attention turns to the Rugby Championship.