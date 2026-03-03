OPINION: Finally, Lions appear to be finding their roar

The Lions have been crowned SA Shield winners and are also in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship points table.

Who would have thought or predicted that the Lions would be South Africa’s top team, among the four local sides, and win the SA Shield in this season’s United Rugby Championship. Not too many, I’m sure.

Yet, here we are. The Lions are shield winners and looking good, finally, to make it into the top eight on the URC points table at the end of the current season.

Should they manage that they will feature in the knockout rounds for the first time, but also book their place in the lucrative and prestigious Champions Cup, for the first time.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen and his charges deserve a mighty pat on the back for what they have achieved so far.

The Stormers were early runaway leaders of the URC, but have now lost three games in a row and while still sitting pretty, in fifth, the Lions are seventh, with the Bulls eighth and the Sharks 11th and they’re all looking to finish in the top eight.

Van Rooyen has managed to get the Lions firing on the local front, with four derby wins from six matches, more than any other local team. That takes some doing, considering all three of the other SA franchises are full of several new and former Springbok players.

The other good news that has come the Lions’ way in the last while is the fact they finally have a team sponsor.

Late last week it was announced that Fidelity SecureDrive would be the senior team’s official sponsor for the remainder of the 2025/26 URC season. This will come as a big relief to the Lions union as up to last weekend the senior team played without the backing of a major sponsor.

So while things are looking up for the Lions it is important that they make the most of it all and continue on their merry ways.

Winning the shield, as a first trophy in the URC era for Van Rooyen and Co, is one thing and certainly satisfying, going far in the URC and playing in the knockouts is what really matters.

At least the Lions seem to be moving in the right direction, which is good news for them and all their fans.