‘Now for URC top eight,’ says Lions’ Van Rooyen

A place in the Champions Cup is now also a real possibility for the team from Joburg.

Having secured the South African Shield, the Lions’ focus now turns firmly to ensuring they make it into the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs for the first time, with six pool matches remaining in the competition.

In four URC campaigns, the Lions have never finished in the top eight, but have twice ended ninth, just missing out on the knockouts, and a place in the lucrative Champions Cup competition.

However, they are currently well placed to keep themselves in the URC top eight, with them sitting seventh, three points ahead of the Bulls in eighth, and four ahead of Ospreys in ninth.

Key to that will be their next four home matches, against Edinburgh, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Connacht, and if the Lions can win those games they will likely head overseas for their last two games against Leinster and Munster having already reached their goal.

Change in mindset

After their solid win over the Stormers this past weekend earned them the SA Shield, coach Ivan van Rooyen said that a change in mindset had helped them so far this season.

“The mindset from our side does feel different. In the past we would say we were good enough in one or two moments. Currently we’re finding ways in the game to swing it our way,” explained Van Rooyen.

Winning four matches against fellow SA sides has been big for the Lions, as they usually struggle in local derbies and come away with only one or two wins, which leaves them needing to make that up against overseas opposition.

Against the Stormers it was a tremendous defensive effort from the Lions in the final quarter of the match, when they had been reduced to 14 and then 13 men, that impressed, and Van Rooyen attributed that to a change mentally.

“I think we’ve grown a lot over the last month. Mentally, in the moment, the experienced leaders are driving hard and pushing what’s needed for the next set, what’s needed for the next five sets. I’m incredibly proud of our performance,” said Van Rooyen.

“The last 20 minutes was an immense defensive effort. Going down to 13 players was tough. We had to understand what was needed, work rate and body height. I think our body height was a lot better in the last two weeks, and that’s why we managed to stop (their) momentum a bit better.”

“I haven’t even checked the possession stats, but it feels like we had to defend four times more. To do that against world-class players, under that pressure, makes me unbelievably proud.”

The Lions now have a three week break before returning to action against Edinburgh at Ellis Park towards the end of March.