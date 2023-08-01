Mbonambi to captain Boks in Buenos Aires, Steenekamp set for debut

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, becoming the 65th man to do the job.

The 2019 World Cup winner will be in charge for the first of the Boks’ three Rugby World Cup warm-up games. The Test kicks off at 9pm SA time.

Changes

In total there are 13 changes to the side that won 22-21 against Argentina at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp will be on the bench and is in line to make his debut, while there is also place in the matchday squad for Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies and Deon Fourie, who’ll start in the No 6 jersey.

Mbonambi – who will earn his 60th Test cap this weekend – takes over the captain’s responsibilities in the absence of regular captain, Siya Kolisi, who is making good progress following surgery to his knee, and stand-in captains Eben Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen, who remained behind in South Africa with a group of players in a conditioning camp.

The three tourists from the 26-man group to Argentina who miss out on a game are Jaden Hendrikse, Steven Kitshoff and Marvin Orie.

Springbok team to face Argentina in Buenos Aires

Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Trevor Nyakane. Bench: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse