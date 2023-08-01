Boks in Argentina: Who’s still in World Cup mix, who’s out in the cold?

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

If the 33-man Springbok Rugby World Cup squad hasn’t been picked already then there will be some players in Buenos Aires right now desperate for a game on Saturday (9pm).

The match against Argentina is the Boks’ first so-called warm-up game ahead of the tournament in France which kicks off in early September. The Boks will also take on Wales and New Zealand in warm-up games later this month.

2019 players not available in 2023

It is almost a given that coach Jacques Nienaber will stick with the same core of the group that did the business in Japan four years ago, but there will be newcomers to the squad following the retirements of Beast Mtawarita, Francois Louw, Frans Steyn and Schalk Brits.

Also, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies and Sbu Nkosi are not part of the Bok squad right now and won’t be going to France.

This might mean Nienaber and Co are looking for a hooker, prop, loose-forward, flyhalf and possibly three outside backs.

All the other players who were part of the 2019 group are likely to go to this year’s tournament, but some of them will be a little nervous ahead of next week’s announcement.

Here one thinks about Thomas du Toit and Trevor Nyakane among the front row forwards, utility forward Franco Mostert, scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach, centre Jesse Kriel and outside back Makazole Mapimpi.

All these players are in Buenos Aires and hoping to play this weekend to show Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus they are still worthy of a place in the World Cup squad.

Newcomers?

Some of the other men in Buenos Aires hoping to get game-time to impress, who weren’t in Japan four years ago, include Joseph Dweba, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen and wings Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Hooker Joseph Dweba. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Also, it appears as if Manie Libbok has done enough to crack a place in the World Cup squad, taking over from Jantjies, and he may play a back-up role to Damian Willemse at flyhalf this weekend.

Players who could feature this weekend but are unlikely to be named in the final 33-man group next week include Gerhard Steenekamp, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos and Deon Fourie — all players with no or very few Test caps and who are in a battle with more seasoned Test men.

Nienaber will name his matchday-23 for the Argentina Test later Tuesday.

Squad in Buenos Aires:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Joseph Dweba

Locks: Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie

Loose forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach

Flyhalf: Manie Libbok

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside Backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Utility back: Damian Willemse