Missing Bok wing Sbu Nkosi spotted in Mpumalanga — report

Sports Reporter

Springbok World Cup winner from 2019, Sbu Nkosi, who has been missing since the middle of November, has apparently been spotted in Mpumalanga, according to a report in Sowetan.

The former Sharks wing, who now plays for the Bulls, apparently failed to turn up for any training sessions since November 11.

All attempts, including by phone and by going to his latest known address, to reach Nkosi apparently failed, prompting the Bulls to alert the public to the problem.

Sbu Nkosi was last seen on the 11th of November. After various attempts to get hold of him Blue Bulls reported him missing on the 17th November. He is still missing. Hope he is found safe.???????????? pic.twitter.com/HDNwCaQIkS — ????????El ???????? (@El123V) December 3, 2022

It is also understood the Bulls asked the police to step in and launch a search for the winger, as a missing person.

Now, according to Sowetan, Nkosi has apparently been spotted in Mpumalanga.

The publication said the address of where the Bok winger is situated is known to the Bulls, according to more than one source.

This is a developing story