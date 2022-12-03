Blue Bulls file missing person report after Sbu Nkosi disappears

Citizen Reporter

The Blue Bulls company on Saturday confirmed that it has reported Vodacom Bulls contract player Sbu Nkosi as missing, after he failed to report for training for three weeks.

Nkosi has been missing since 11 November, and hasn’t had any contact with any Blue Bulls staff or team mates.

In a statement, the Bulls said:

After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station (which was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station), in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022. This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Services.

The organisation said it will not make any further comments on the matter, “as it now sits with the South African Police Services.”

Anyone with information about Nkosi’s whereabouts have been asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Station on +27 12 422 3600 or email info@bluebull.co.za.