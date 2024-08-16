Moerat calls on Boks to be ‘desperate’ to make it two wins in Australia

The world champions won 33-7 a week ago and will look to match that result in their meeting with Australia this weekend.

Springbok captain on the day Salmaan Moerat says his players will have to be as desperate, if not more so, than the Boks were last week in Brisbane if they are to also win in Perth in the second Rugby Championship match between the teams on Saturday (11.55am).

A much-changed Bok team, with 10 new faces in the starting team, will do battle with the Wallabies on Saturday as the world champions look to go back-to-back in Australia, after recording a 33-7 win last Saturday.

But Moerat, who’ll lead the Boks for just the second time in his ninth Test as the Boks have opted to rest several World Cup-winning stars, knows the Wallabies will look to fight back this week to restore some pride.

‘Massive battle’

“Last week was exceptional (in Brisbane),” said Moerat. “Everyone was desperate and bought into the plan, so our challenge this week is to back that up.

“We’ve had a good week of preparation and know Australia will be desperate to rectify their campaign (after their defeat), we’re well aware of that, so we have to be as desperate as we were last week, if not more so.

“It’s going to be a massive battle, but we’ve prepared for it and the guys are excited to go.”

Many eyes will especially be on the Bok leader, who is one of the rookies in the side that will do battle at the Opus Stadium.

But Moerat, who captained the side against Portugal a few weeks ago and has also fulfilled the role at the Stormers, said he was comfortable leading the Boks knowing there are many strong men around him.

Leadership

“The leadership in the Bok team has changed over the years, especially if you look at the last eight years and during the World Cup campaigns.

“It’s not only the captain’s role to lead the team. The whole squad has quality leaders and everyone takes ownership in their roles and accepts responsibility … and that will make my job easier.”

While regular captain Siya Kolisi will sit out the game, the Boks have several men in their ranks who have captained the team at international level or provincially, like Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lukhanyo Am and Eben Etzebeth on the bench.

“As a squad we’re in a good place. There’s healthy competition in the group and that’s always good,” said Moerat.

“If we can get a good result this week, and build on last week’s performance then we’ll go into our off week, and the build-up to the All Blacks Tests, in some comfort and with confidence. Everyone here wants to cement their places in the squad for the New Zealand games.”