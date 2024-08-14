Perth Test: New-look Boks want to match Brisbane performance, says Wessels

The Bok team that will run out this weekend is vastly different to the side that won 33-7 in Brisbane.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels will make a second Bok start in the front row against the Wallabies this weekend. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Rookie Springbok prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels says this week’s new-look team will be going all out to replicate what last weekend’s side did to the Wallabies in Brisbane — record a win and hopefully also bank a bonus point.

But it a vastly different Bok side that will run out for the second match of the Rugby Championship, also against the Wallabies, but in Perth on this occasion, on Saturday (11.55am).

In all, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the starting team and Wessels, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and lock Ruan Nortje will each earn just their second Test caps.

Wessels and Van den Berg debuted in the 64-21 win against Portugal last month, while Nortje’s only Test so far was back in 2022, against Wales.

But Wessels is confident the Bok team that will run out this Saturday will be able to also put up a quality showing, like the team did last weekend when they won 33-7.

‘Deliver same quality’

“We know what our goals and plans are, so we are working hard to ensure that we can deliver the same quality in terms of our performance,” said Wessels, who is the surprise pick in the Bok squad this season.

“We missed a lineout or two (last weekend), but in general it was a performance that we can be proud of.

“There’s no complacency in this team, we’re ready for it and, obviously, our aim is to win first and if that works out, we’ll try get the bonus point as well.”

Erasmus said he had full confidence in the likes of Wessels and Co to deliver a quality performance in Perth.

“All of the younger players made a strong impression against Portugal and in the other Tests in which they received an opportunity to showcase their skills, and we believe that their hunger to play, combined with their individual skills will be a fantastic driving force for them to build on the result in Brisbane.”

Australia to hit back

The Bok boss though is fully aware the Wallabies will be hurting after last week’s loss.

“They will be desperate to come back strongly from last week’s defeat and I have no doubt that Joe Schmidt (Australian coach) will select a team that is fired up and who will give everything to turn things around and get their campaign back on track.

“They are a proud nation and they’ll be highly motivated to continue their impressive home win record against us in Australia, so we’re fully aware of the challenge.

“This is a massive match for us because if we can build on last week, it will give us a good chance to be in the mix for the title which we last won in 2019.”