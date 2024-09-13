‘We mustn’t allow the moment to get to us,’ says Lions’ Landsberg

The lock is looking forward to the occasion, especially considering that he was part of the Pumas' Currie Cup winning squad in 2022.

Lions lock Darrien-Lane Landsberg is excited for their Currie Cup semifinal against the Cheetahs on Saturday, and wants his teammates to not let the occasion get to them. Picture: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images

Lions lock Darrien-Lane Landsberg has implored his teammates not to let the occasion of reaching a Currie Cup semi-final get to them, and that they must just keep doing what they’ve been doing all season long when they face the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:30pm).

It is the Lions’ first appearance in a Currie Cup semi-final since the 2020-21 competition and they are aiming to reach a first final since 2019, when they were beaten by the Cheetahs in the showpiece game in Bloemfontein.

This time the Lions take on their close rivals on home soil, and having enjoyed a top competition so far, winning nine out of 10 games, they now have to beat the defending champions to host the final at Ellis Park next weekend.

No changes

“We have spoken about this in the team meetings. What we have done up until now, in terms of the way we have attacked, defended, stopped mauls and in every aspect of our game … nothing needs to change now that we are in a semi-final,” said Landsberg.

“We mustn’t allow the moment to get too big. It’s just another rugby game that we have all played many times before. More than anything it is just an opportunity for us to be the best we possibly can be.

“We haven’t been here (Currie Cup semi) in a while, so it is more exciting for everyone to show that there is an opportunity for each and every individual to put their hand up and show that the Lions are a dangerous outfit.”

Landsberg personally is looking forward to the occasion, especially considering that he was part of the Pumas’ Currie Cup winning squad in 2022 but didn’t feature in the playoffs.

“I am massively excited. I was fortunately part of that Pumas outfit that won the Currie Cup (in 2022). Unfortunately I didn’t get to play in the semi-final or final but just being a part of that squad at that time was special,” said Landsberg.

“So now getting the opportunity to go out and represent the Lions in this Currie Cup (semi-final) is a dream come true. I just hope that I can play my part and give my all to the team.”

Strong team

The Lions have named a strong team for the semi, with a large number of United Rugby Championship (URC) stars returning to the side, after they featured against the Bulls, but didn’t play in the final pool game against the Griffons.

Despite a host of youngsters and fringe players having done duty for the large majority of the competition, Landsberg says it is a team effort and that no one minds the URC regulars returning for the important match.

“For the longest time we have been hearing about URC and Currie Cup (teams), but at the same time we have to understand that we are all one union. We train with each other every single day and it is just guys being able to push each other (to the next level),” said Landsberg.

“Having the experience of the guys that have had more URC caps than others is definitely a boost for us and a confidence booster. The guys are all holding each other accountable to it.

“Our main message from the start was selflessness. Whether you are coming from the URC or Currie Cup setup into where we are now, it is just about giving yourself for the team and doing your part. If everyone is doing that we will all be on the same page, going forward to lift that trophy.”