New faces in Lions team for URC opener against Bulls

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The return of a Springbok fullback and a bunch of new players in the matchday squad marks the first Lions team announcement of the new United Rugby Championship season.

Bok fullback Andries Coetzee has reclaimed the No 15 jersey after spending two years in Italy, which means exciting Quan Horn shifts to the wing for the Lions’ opening match of the new campaign against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday. Kick-off is 4pm.

Sharks recruit Marius Louw is at inside centre alongside Henco van Wyk in a new-look centre pairing, while up front there are also changes from last season.

Ruan Venter is the preferred No 4 lock, who’ll play alongside captain Reinhard Nothnagel, while PJ Botha seems to have won the race to be the side’s first choice hooker.

On the bench, the former Brumbies props, brothers JP and Ruan Smith fill spots, while Gianni Lombard is back after a long injury layoff, while former Griquas outside back Zander du Plessis will also likely get hiss first taste of URC action.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he was excited about the team he’s selected for the match. “Pre-season was good for us as it gave us an opportunity to reflect and plan for the season. We’ve had close to three months connecting as a squad. I’m excited to see this team reach their full potential not only on Saturday but throughout the season.

“Jukskei derbies over the years have always produced incredible rugby and Saturday will be no different. Fans are sure to be in for a spectacular day of rugby.”

The Bulls will name their team on Friday.

Lions:

Andries Coetzee, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Ruhan Straeuli, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruan Venter, Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuuren, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sanele Nohamba, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis.