New-look Sharks team to face Lyon in Challenge Cup game

A number of big-name Springbok players have been rested for the match.

Sharks boss John Plumtree has made multiple changes to his team for Sunday’s Challenge Cup match against Lyon in France.

The Sharks are the defending champions, having won the title in spectacular fashion last season.

Flyhalf Siya Masuku, who was at the heart of the title-run last season, has been picked at No 10, with Jordan Hendrikse rested alongside a number of Springbok players, including Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch.

Siya Kolisi and the Tshituka brothers, Manu and Vincet, are also rested for the match, as are Springbok scrumhalves Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse.

Typical French side

Defence coach Joey Mongalo said Lyon were a “typical French side”.

“Their forwards are large units which will help them set-piece wise. They’re a strong scrumming team and they maul quite well. In summary, a transition game, French flair, we’ve got to deal with a strong set-piece and some individual brilliance,” he said.

Mongalo added a hostile environment awaited the Sharks. “Anybody who follows the French Top 14 sees that teams win at home, even teams who are struggling, they put great emphasis on winning at home,” he said.

“Every French team takes massive pride in how they perform at home; we’re away from home and can expect a passionate home crowd. We’re not unaware of what’s coming. Our prep will be about

connecting and being mentally ready for what’s coming on Sunday evening.”

Despite all the changes from the side that went down to Leinster in the URC in Durban last weekend, there are still four Springboks in the starting team. No 8 Nick Hatton will captain the side.

Sharks team: Hakeem Kunene, Yaw Penxe, Francois Venter, Andre Esterhuizen, Litelihle Bester, Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids, Nick Hatton (capt), Jannes Potgieter, Tino Mavesere, Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Mwande Madande, Emile van Heerden, Bathobelo Hlakane, Tiaan Fourie, Jean Smith, Jurenzo Julius.