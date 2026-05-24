Nohamba set for Shark Tank return

The Sharks have already secured the return of former Bulls and Saracens scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, while Bradley Davids recently signed a contract extension until 2029.

The Sharks are attempting to bring Sanele Nohamba back to Durban.

The former Sharks and Lions scrumhalf, who can also play flyhalf, made just five appearances across two injury-hit seasons in Japan before leaving the Shizuoka Blue Revs earlier this month.

According to Rapport, the Sharks are exploring scrumhalf options amid growing uncertainty around several players in the position.

Springbok No 9 Grant Williams is set to join a Japanese club later this year, while there are concerns over the future of fellow Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse after a series of concussions. There is also reportedly overseas interest in Ross Braude.

The Sharks have already secured the return of former Bulls and Saracens scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, while Bradley Davids recently signed a contract extension until 2029.

The Sharks had also shown interest in Lions youngster Haashim Pead, but his immediate future now appears to lie in Joburg following an injury to Morné van den Berg. Pead is contracted to the Lions until 2028.

Nohamba previously played for the Sharks between 2019 and 2022 before reviving his career at the Lions, where he became the SA URC Player of the Season in 2023-24.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







