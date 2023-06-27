Nhleko makes several changes to Junior Boks team for Italy clash

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made several changes to the team for their second match of the 2023 World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Five uncapped players have been named in the starting team to face Italy in Paarl on Thursday in their Pool C match.

Five newcomers

The Junior Boks opened their campaign with a hard-fought win against Georgia on Saturday.

Backs Regan Izaks (fullback), Quewin Nortje (wing) and Sam Francis (flyhalf) will make their debuts alongside Cornè Beets (No 8) and Tiaan Wessels (lock) as Nhleko sticks to his pre-tournament intentions to give everyone in the squad a run as early as possible in the tournament.

Litelihle Bester (utility back) will make his debut off the bench.

Paul de Villiers will again lead the side as one of five starters against Georgia in the opening game last weekend. Vice-captain Katlego Letebele is also getting a second start, as are JF van Heerden, Mawande Mdanda and Juann Else.

Michael Annies, Damian Markus, Neil le Roux, Jannes Potgieter and Cornѐ Lavagna all played off the bench last week but will start the game this time around.

Rotation

“It was always part of the planning to give as many players as possible a run in the first two games.” Nhleko said.

“We told the group that we need to rotate as the tournament goes along. It is also important to show trust in every player in our squad and give them a run early on. This will help us have fresh bodies throughout the tournament, as the turnaround between matches will be taxing on the bodies.”

Kick off on Thursday is 4pm.

Junior Boks: Regan Izaks, Michael Annies, Katlego Letebele, Damian Markus, Quewin Nortje, Sam Francis, Neil le Roux, Cornѐ Beets, Jannes Potgieter, Paul de Villiers (capt), JF van Heerden, Tiaan Wessels, Mawande Mdanda, Juann Else, Cornè Lavagna. Bench: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Ghudian van Reenen, Gcinokuhle Mdletshe, Imad Khan, Litelihle Bester, Jurenzo Julius