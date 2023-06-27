Derick Hougaard update: ‘He’s awake and breathing on his own’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is awake and breathing on his own, his friend Nadine confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Martin Bester on Jacarandafm, Nadine said “it was going well” with her and Hougaard, who has now spent 18 days in ICU at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria after failing to wake up at his home after going to sleep.

Hougaard, who was known as “Liefling” to Bulls fans during his rugby-playing days, was in a coma until a few days ago.

Nadine and Derick Hougaard. Picture: Facebook

‘Derick has been through hell’

Singer Nadine, who has been in a relationship with Hougaard, told Bester that the former rugby player had been “through hell” but that there were now signs that he was on the road to recovery.

“It’s been a hard two and a half weeks,” said Nadine.

“You can never prepare for these situations. What happened caught us all off guard. Derick has been through hell.

“In the first few days we didn’t think he would make it. He has been in ICU for 18 days.

“His life was hanging by a thread in the first nine days. He woke up by day 13 and by day 15 he started to sit up and communicate.

“The last 36 hours he has been breathing on his own, without a ventilator.”

Nadine added Hougaard said it was difficult to breathe, “but one’s body and lungs have to adjust again to breathing without the help of a ventilator … and this is a step forward.”

Blood clot

A few days ago Hougaard’s left lung collapsed, while the bottom part of his right lung also collapsed and then, according to Nadine, the former Bulls man developed a blood clot in his left arm. “He was very sick,” said the singer, who confirmed Hougaard had been diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

Nadine thanked everyone for their prayers and for their care and interest and added, “He is awake and breathing on his own … the next amazing thing will be when he gets out of bed and walks out of this hospital.”