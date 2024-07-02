Nhleko makes changes to Junior Boks side for U20 clash with Argentina

The South Africans opened their campaign with a big win against Fiji and now take on the physical Argentines in Stellenbosch.

Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko has made five changes to his U20 team for their second match at the World Rugby U20 Championship on Thursday when they take on Argentina in Stellenbosch.

This comes after the Junior Boks thrashed Fiji 57-7 in their opening game at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The match on Thursday at the Danie Craven Stadium kicks off at 7pm.

Changes in forwards and backs

In the backline, Nhleko has opted to go with Bruce Sherwood at fullback and Philip-Albert van Niekerk at inside centre while up front Thabang Mphafi moves from blindside flank to openside flank, with Bathobele Hlekani moves from lock to flank. Jaco Grobbelaar comes in at lock to make his debut.

Also, there are some changes on the bench, with the coach deciding to go into this game with six forwards and two backs as replacements.

“When we faced them two months ago in Australia, as well as during a strong first-half showing against England on Saturday (in Athlone), Argentina displayed their impressive forward power, so we have to be prepared to deal with that,” said Nhleko about his selection.

He added: “While we wanted to keep the spine of the team intact, we must manage the load of the players sensibly because this is a demanding tournament due to the short turnaround time between matches and being adaptable in different circumstances.

“I am pleased for Jaco who missed the Australian tour with injury and his selection, coupled with the other tweaks, are part of the process to freshen up the team and also adapting to how we want to play against different opposition.

“We have a hardworking squad who are all contributing positively even when not playing. They are eager to continue with their learning, growth, and togetherness as a group.”

Junior Springboks: Bruce Sherwood, Joel Leotlela, Jurenzo Julius, Phillip-Albert van Niekerk, Litelihle Bester, Liam Koen, Asad Moos, Tiaan Jacobs, Bathobele Hlekani, Thabang Mphafi, JF van Heerden, Jaco Grobbelaar, Zachary Porthen (capt), Luca Bakkes, Ruan Swart. Bench: Ethan Bester, Liyema Ntshanga, Casper Badenhorst, Thomas Dyer, Keanu Coetsee, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Tylor Sefoor, Joshua Boulle