Boks-All Blacks Baltimore Test almost sold out, as SA Rugby reveal sound financial position

The Springboks versus All Blacks 'Greatest Rivalry Test' to be played in Baltimore is already almost sold out.

Governing body SA Rugby are currently in an incredibly sound financial position, and they are set to get even stronger this year thanks to the tour of South Africa by the All Blacks for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour series.

The revival of traditional tours between the Boks and All Blacks is going to be a massive boon for both rugby unions, and will see them rake in the funds when they tour each other every four years.

However, to further strengthen their coffers, SA Rugby and New Zealand Rugby agreed to a fourth Test in the series, which is to be played at a neutral venue, which this year will be in Baltimore in the USA.

There have been plenty misgivings about holding the fourth Test outside the host country, and whether there would be an appetite for the game in a place where rugby is a minor sport.

But at an SA Rugby media day earlier this week, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer gave a positive update on ticket sales for the game in the US.

“We have been very surprised with the way the ticket sales have been going. The game is almost sold out already,” said Oberholzer about the match which will take place in September.

“A lot of people asked if the Americans would want to come out and watch South Africa and New Zealand play. It’s very clear that they do and that is good for us.”

Cash injection

Ticket prices for the three local Tests range between R850 and R4,000, but for the game in the US the cheapest tickets are over R4,000 and most expensive around R55,000 ($289 to $3439), although that changes depending on the exchange rate when buying.

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore has a capacity of just over 70,000 people, which is more than Ellis Park and the Cape Town Stadium, where the first two Tests are being played.

“We are in a very good space, on and off the field. Of the 12 tier one nations, and we talk among ourselves, we are the only one that is going to show a bit of a profit (this year). It is a simple system that feeds off itself,” explained Oberholzer.

“If the Springbok team does not perform, we won’t attract commercial money. If we do not have commercial money, we can’t feed the system from the bottom to ensure the players keep coming through.

“The majority of our funds go back to the unions to feed the system. We are in the best position (we have been in) since Covid. We are very fortunate to be in a stable place right now.”