No Kitsie and Ox benched against All Blacks?

Gerhard Steenkamp is tipped to start after his strong performances against Ireland and Australia.

Ox Nche is expected to start on the bench while Steven Kitshoff might not feature when the Springboks take on the All Blacks. Picture: Steve Haag/ Gallo Images.

When the Springboks line up to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday, Ox Nche will be on the bench and Steven Kitshoff will be in the stands.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Rassie Erasmus is poised to make bold selections for the first of two successive Rugby Championship Tests in the Republic between the Boks and All Blacks.

Loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who has earned four Bok caps since making his Test debut against Argentina last year, is tipped to start while Nche plays an impact role off the bench.

After suffering a knee injury in May, Kitshoff resumed service for Western Province in the Currie Cup earlier this month. However, the two-time World Cup winner will reportedly not earn his 84th Test cap this week.

Steenekamp’s strong performances against Ireland and Australia have impressed Erasmus, and Nche’s impact as part of the Bomb Squad last year could see him reprise that role.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to retain the No 10 jersey, starting alongside veteran scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Despite the availability of Jaden Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, and Jasper Wiese, Erasmus is expected to resist the temptation to include any of these players in the matchday 23.

At lock, injuries to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert, among others, have opened the door for Pieter-Steph du Toit to potentially fill the No 5 role again, with Ben-Jason Dixon at blindside flanker.

