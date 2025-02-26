‘I know this isn’t the end’: Kitshoff’s wife pens heartfelt message as he retires due to injury

Steven announced his retirement this week.

Aimee Kitshoff, the wife of Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff, has penned a heartwarming message following his retirement.

The 33-year-old Springbok and Stormers star officially announced his retirement on Tuesday due to a neck injury sustained in September last year.

In a statement issued by the Stormers, Kitshoff said his specialist neurosurgeon advised that continuing to play would present a high risk of further injury. This led to his decision to retire.

READ MORE: Steven Kitshoff retires from rugby: ‘I was lucky enough to live the dream’

Aimee Kitshoff: ‘I know this isn’t the end’

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kitshoff’s wife praised his hard work and the passion he demonstrated throughout his career.

“Your hard work, dedication and passion for the game have been nothing short of inspiring. Watching you grow, compete and excel has been an absolute privilege.

“But beyond your incredible achievements on the field, I am even prouder of the person you are. Your kindness, strength and character are qualities that make you so special, and they shine through in everything you do.”

Aimee added that she is proud of everything her husband has achieved as a rugby player and looks forward to his next chapter.

“As you step into this new chapter and retire from rugby, I want you to know that I’m wishing you the most incredible journey ahead.

“I know this isn’t the end – it’s just the beginning of even more extraordinary things that await you. You’ve already shown the world what you’re capable of, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

In a statement, Kitshoff expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, parents and many others who have stood by him throughout his career.

“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age, and I was fortunate to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers.

“It’s incredibly disappointing for my career to end this way, but unfortunately, the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.

“I truly wanted to finish my journey with the Stormers on the pitch and gave rehab and a comeback my best shot, but it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘Blood & Water’ star Dillon Windvogel opens up about future plans after tying the knot