Ex Bok coach quits England job

Former Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones is reported to have quit his role as England’s defence coach with immediate effect.

According to a report from The Times in the UK, Jones has resigned from his role with England, less than a year after joining Steve Borthwick’s coaching staff.

Jones is reported to have been ‘unhappy with the unstable working environment’ in England’s camp. His departure comes just weeks after high-performance coach Aled Walters resigned to take up a similar role with Ireland’s national team.

A key part of South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup triumphs, Jones was lured to the Springboks by Rassie Erasmus, after the two worked together at Munster.

The former Ireland fullback’s impact with England was keenly anticipated, but he has now left after just one Six Nations campaign and the tour of New Zealand, where the All Blacks narrowly beat the visitors in both Tests.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.