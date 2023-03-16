‘Nothing big wrong in Bulls camp,’ says rookie hooker Wessels

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Promising Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels doesn’t believe there’s anything “big” wrong with the team following their recent 63-15 hiding by the Pumas.

The Bulls, under new coach Edgar Marutlulle, suffered the humiliating defeat at home to last year’s champions, the Pumas, in the opening round of the Currie Cup on Sunday.

The Bulls’ United Rugby Championship team have also struggled of late, losing twice to the Stormers and once each to the Sharks and Lions in recent weeks.

In all, the Bulls have lost eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions since the middle of December.

‘Not looking back’

“It was a difficult week, and we had to start again on Monday,” said Wessels, who recently made the transition from prop to hooker.

“We’re going to have to make sure we get it right. Seven days is a long time in rugby. We’re not looking back too much.”

Asked if there were bigger issues at stake in the Bulls set-up, Wessels said: “I don’t think there’s something big that’s wrong.

“The (result at the) weekend was not good, but there’s nothing bad in the camp, or something big that’s wrong.

“Individually as players and as a group we need to fix what’s wrong. I know it looks bad … but they are small things we can turn around.”

WP clash

Wessels said the Bulls had played too loosely against the Pumas last Sunday and had given away too many penalties and turned over too much ball, something they had to correct this week, ahead of their meeting on Friday against Western Province, also at Loftus Versfeld.

“Every individual has to look at himself and see where and how he can be better for the team,” said the 21-year-old.

“Western Province also like to play with loose ball, just like the Pumas, and they’re unpredictable. Our defence will have to be in place, and we’re going to have to stick to the plan given to us.”