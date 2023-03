Just what must one make of the Bulls and their dip in form? It is doubtful any other union has signed as many experienced players as the Bulls have done over the last few years, yet they are a team battling for consistency and wins right now. And, even though they may be better off overall on the log, they have recently been beaten by the Stormers (twice), Sharks and Lions in the URC, and then they also came unstuck in the Currie Cup at the weekend, against the Pumas. 'No panic' The Bulls have been on the slide for...

Just what must one make of the Bulls and their dip in form?

It is doubtful any other union has signed as many experienced players as the Bulls have done over the last few years, yet they are a team battling for consistency and wins right now.

And, even though they may be better off overall on the log, they have recently been beaten by the Stormers (twice), Sharks and Lions in the URC, and then they also came unstuck in the Currie Cup at the weekend, against the Pumas.

‘No panic’

The Bulls have been on the slide for a while and Sunday’s 63-15 humiliation at the hands of Jimmy Stonehouse’s men — the team’s biggest in the Currie Cup — necessitated an urgent meeting between the union’s bosses and director of rugby Jake White and the other coaches, according to Beeld.

The publication quotes CEO Edgar Rathbone apologising to the fans, and stating the result was not acceptable, while he says the recent (poor) results have led to a drop in confidence in the players.

“There is no panic,” says Rathbone.

Sunday’s defeat was the union’s eighth in their last 10 matches in all competitions since the middle of December.

Recent record

The Bulls’ only wins have been against Dragons (away, URC) and Exeter (home, Champions Cup).

They have lost to Exeter (away), Stormers (away), Sharks (away), Lyon (away), Scarlets (away), Stormers (home), Lions (home) and Pumas (home).

The Currie Cup team has a new coach in Edgar Marutlulle, while White has had health issues this year.

The Bulls, who narrowly lost to the Stormers in last season’s URC final, dominated local rugby in 2020 and 2021 (during the Covid years) when they won back-to-back Currie Cups and also bagged the local Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

The good news though is that despite the recent losses the Bulls are still sixth in the URC standings and they’re set to feature in the knockouts, they’re in the last-16 of the Champions Cup competition and their loss to the Pumas was a round one fixture, with 13 to go.

The Bulls may be somewhat dented right now, but with some panel-beating they’ve got every chance to shine again.