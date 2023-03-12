Currie Cup wrap: Pumas make big statement with big win against Bulls

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Pumas have announced themselves as genuine Currie Cup contenders once again thanks to their thrilling display of attacking rugby which saw them beat the Bulls 63-15 in their competition opener at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s team were surprise, first-time winners last year when they downed Griquas in the final in Kimberley and after this performance they look like a team that is intent on not being one-hit wonders.

The Pumas scored nine tries to the two by the Bulls, who are now being coached by Edgar Marutlulle.

Everything the Pumas tried on Sunday afternoon came off, but more than that, it was their handling, running lines, kicking, passing and strong defence that rocked a Bulls team that included several United Rugby Championship players and a handful of Springboks, among them captain Morne Steyn.

Nine tries

Pumas No 10 Tinus de Beer was excellent as chief creator, but every Pumas player contributed to a stunning performance.

With the score 3-3 after 15 minutes the Pumas burst into life when hooker Eduan Swart scored his team’s first try from a lineout move and he was followed to the tryline by Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk and Jade Stighling in the first half.

The Bulls’ first half try was scored by No 8 Mihlali Mosi.

In the second half, Devon Williams, Andre Fouche, Francois Kleynhans and Diego Apppollis (2) scored tries for the visitors from Mpumalanga. Conrnal Hendricks crossed late on for the Bulls.

Fullback Williams’ try was the best of the bunch.

The Pumas won turn over ball on their own tryline with the Bulls set to go over and after excellent handling, passing and support play, Williams finished off a move of 100m to break the Bulls in the 45th minute.

Wins for WP, Sharks and Cheetahs

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs and Western Province also got their 2023 campaigns off to good starts, as both registered impressive wins in round one.

The Cheetahs scored five tries to the three of Griquas in Kimberley to start with a 42-19 win on Friday.

And, Western Province ran in five tries to the four of the Lions to win 44-28 in Joburg, also on Saturday.

Newcomers to the Premier Division this year, the Griffons, gave the Sharks a bit of a scare in Durban before the more experienced home team hit back later on.

The Griffons led 10-0 after 20 minutes and 13-10 at the break, but in the end the Sharks scored five tries to the Griffons’ two to comfortably win 32-16.