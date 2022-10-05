OPINION: Erasmus is back, but as ‘CEO of the Boks’, please keep it classy

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is back in business after his World Rugby ban ended last Friday. And by all accounts Erasmus is a very happy chappy.

He ‘celebrated’ in style over the weekend by joining some fans in the stands at the Cape Town Stadium to cheer on the Stormers in their URC match and he also posted a video on social media of him enjoying his new ‘freedom’.

If you don’t remember, Erasmus was banned from all coaching activities for several months by World Rugby following the controversial video he made about officiating errors during last year’s first Test loss by the Boks against the British and Irish Lions.

The suspension ended on Friday, opening the door for Erasmus to return to stadiums, coaching and on-field activities related to all rugby matters.

1st of October it is, so far ???????? teams all good in round 3 of URC!! See you guys at the Stormers match at the DHL STADIUM! Lekka ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7AukFYUYAW— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 30, 2022

Erasmus is expected to play a big role in the Boks’ November tour of Europe where the world champions have four Tests lined up, while an SA ‘A’ team, under just-appointed head coach Mzwandile Stick, will also play two matches. The director of rugby will oversee a new-look coaching team.

The popular Erasmus, who’s seemingly a big fan of social media, posting clips of himself dancing to music, said in a clip of his dancing to Eminem’s “Guess who’s back” at the weekend: “I know some will probably say it’s inappropriate, but it’s so lekka to be back at the stadiums!! Well done to teams and thanks for the Stormers supporters for the lekka stadium vibe.”

I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !! well done to ???????? teams and thanks for the Stormers supporters for the lekka stadium vibe ???????? pic.twitter.com/cW55owhN3E— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 1, 2022

Now while it can only be good to have a man of Erasmus’ calibre and rugby knowledge back in the coaching mix, and leading South African rugby, my wish is for the director of rugby to stick to rugby matters, and keep the dancing and social activities private.

There is a time and place for everything and as the head of all things rugby in South Africa – the current World Cup holders – I’d prefer to not see Erasmus (essentially the CEO of the Boks) sharing his dance moves on social media.

The Boks should be the pinnacle of excellence and class, and that includes all who are associated with the world champions.