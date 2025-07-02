Minor tweaks to Junior Bok side for England clash at U20 Championship

Coach Kevin Foote has made just one forced change to his starting team for the match in Rovigo.

Gino Cupido has been brought into the SA U20 side for Friday’s match against England in Rovigo. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

Having beaten Australia in their World Rugby U20 Championship opener in Calvisano on Sunday, the Junior Springboks next face England, the defending champions, in Rovigo on Friday.

And coach Kevin Foote has made just one change to his starting XV for the match, with Gino Cupido replacing Demitre Erasmus (illness) in midfield.

There are also two changes on the bench, with Ceano Everson (scrumhalf) and Dominic Malgas (utility) now among the replacements, in place of Erich Visser and Ian van der Merwe.

The rest of the players who helped the side beat Australia 73-17 on Sunday have been retained.

‘We can’t wait for it’

“There is a huge amount of excitement around Friday and the magnitude of this match,” said Foote.

“We know how important this is, playing against the defending champions. It’s an honour to be involved in such a game and a real challenge for us this week. We can’t wait for it.

“With Demitre suffering from a bit of heat stroke, we brought in Gino at outside centre, while Ceano and Dominic cover scrumhalf, centre and flyhalf on the bench.

“Demitre, Erich and Ian all played well against Australia, but we are going with a combination that we feel is well suited for us against England.”

The Friday evening pool match, which kicks off at 6pm will be broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby.

Junior Springbok team to face England: Gilermo Mentoe, Cheswill Jooste, Gino Cupido, Albie Bester, Siyabonga Ndlozi, Vusi Moyo, Haashim Pead, Wandile Mlaba, Bathobele Hlekani, Xola Nyali, JJ Theron, Riley Norton (capt), Herman Lubbe, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Simphiwe Ngobese. Bench: Jaundré Schoeman, Oliver Reid, Jean Erasmus, Jaco Grobbelaar, Matt Romao, Ceano Everson, Dominic Malgas, Jaco Williams