If the Springboks didn’t know it already, they sure know it now: they’re in for one mighty big World Cup battle if they’re to defend the title they won in Japan four years ago.

And I’m not even referring to the knockout rounds when one slip up means you’re out.

I’m referring to the group stage. Such is the makeup of Pool B that if the Boks aren’t switched on in every game, one poor outing could cost them dearly.

At first glance — and for those fans who don’t follow rugby closely, but get excited when it comes to the World Cup —being grouped with the likes of Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania seems like a decent draw.

World’s hottest team

In fact, it’s a very nice draw and one the Boks would ordinarily be happy with. Except, with less than six months to go to the kick-off of the tournament in France, Ireland are very much the world’s hottest team, while Scotland are possibly the side who are making the most strides.

Ordinarily Tonga and Romania shouldn’t give the Boks too many hassles, but in a World Cup things are a little different and on their day these two teams could give the South Africans a few problems. They’re not to be taken lightly.

But it’s Ireland and Scotland who pose a real threat.

History tells us they’re not teams who’ve ever dominated against the Boks, but currently they’re sides who’ll believe they can beat Jacques Nienaber’s men.

For some time now they’ve been on the rise.

Ireland didn’t lose a game in this year’s Six Nations. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fabio Frustaci

Ireland have never been better and stronger, and they will go into the World Cup as genuine title contenders, for the first time. They’re a side to be taken very seriously.

Their Grand Slam, Six Nations triumph at the weekend was hugely impressive. They finished the competition without a defeat, they had the best points differential (79), and they scored 20 tries and conceded just six.

Scotland finished third (with France second) but they beat England, Wales and Italy and pushed Ireland and France and will be a confident bunch at the World Cup.

It’s now up to the Boks to show what they’re made of. Bring on the Rugby Championship!