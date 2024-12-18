OPINION: South African rugby players need an off season

What has been striking about their defeats in the EPCR is that every SA team sent weakened sides to compete in away games.

Sharks players look dejected after Leicester Tigers score their fifth try during their Champions Cup match at Welford Road Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Most top South African rugby players don’t currently have an off season and it is starting to show in how the franchises are struggling with the enhanced player workload.

This season the Stormers have struggled immensely in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and EPCR Champions Cup, losing six of their eight games so far over both competitions.

The Bulls, Lions and Sharks have done better in the URC, each winning at least four games out of six, but have struggled in the EPCR competitions, with the Bulls losing both games and the Sharks and Lions winning one and losing one.

What has been striking about those defeats in the EPCR is that every South African team sent weakened sides to compete in away games, despite it essentially being the pinnacle of franchise rugby.

But due to the heavy player workload, which is seriously starting to affect the teams, it is almost impossible for them not to prioritise certain matches and competitions.

The Stormers for instance have been going through an injury crisis that has seen 17 frontline players unavailable for selection.

SA teams stretched thin

But even with the Stormers stretched thin they still kept some players at home to focus on their URC match this weekend against the Lions, which led to five players making their franchise debuts in their heavy loss against Harlequins in London over the weekend.

The Sharks have also had a few injuries impact them, and they decided to leave the bulk of their Springbok contingent at home to prepare for their URC match against the Bulls, which saw them thrashed by Leicester Tigers.

The Bulls have constantly rotated their squad over the season so far and although it has worked out in the URC, the step up to the Champions Cup has been tougher and they have thus lost both games.

The Lions are arguably the least affected SA team, as they have no regular Bok players in their side, but with the Currie Cup having shifted into the spot when their players would usually be resting, that has cut down on their time off, and they also fielded a weakened team in their loss to Ospreys.

Addressing the problem

The coaches are well aware of the problems, with Stormers director of rugby John Dobson admitting they had to do better in fielding competitive teams in the EPCR, while Sharks coach John Plumtree said the players were not robots.

In the end this situation is only expected to get worse if not addressed as soon as possible, and South African franchises will start to bare the brunt, along with the country’s best players.