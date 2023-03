Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo had every right to be fed-up with his players following their dismal showing in the Los Angeles Sevens tournament last weekend. To recap: the Blitzboks beat Canada (12-0) but then lost in pool play to Uruguay and Ireland, but snuck into the Cup quarterfinals, just to lose to Fiji (28-7) and then also Samoa (45-5). Ngcobo called the performance in LA “disrespectful to the badge and to the country”. He also said he thought the players lacked effort and added their performances were unacceptable. He’d be right on all fronts. Proven winners The SA Sevens team...

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo had every right to be fed-up with his players following their dismal showing in the Los Angeles Sevens tournament last weekend.

To recap: the Blitzboks beat Canada (12-0) but then lost in pool play to Uruguay and Ireland, but snuck into the Cup quarterfinals, just to lose to Fiji (28-7) and then also Samoa (45-5).

Ngcobo called the performance in LA “disrespectful to the badge and to the country”. He also said he thought the players lacked effort and added their performances were unacceptable.

He’d be right on all fronts.

Proven winners

The SA Sevens team are one of this country’s most-loved and respected teams, they’re proven winners and, indeed, fantastic ambassadors.

Yes, all teams go through ups and downs and this specific side may still be getting to know one another following the many personnel changes in recent times including former coach Neil Powell moving on to the XVs game with the Sharks.

And it’s certainly not all doom and gloom. Especially not after one poor tournament. Let’s not forget the Blitzboks are still third in the world series standings with 86 points, just behind second-placed Argentina, also 86, and leaders, New Zealand with 107.

Also, the Blitzboks won the Dubai tournament late last year and were runners-up in Sydney, prior to the LA debacle.

And, there are still five tournaments to go in the series, including this weekend’s Vancouver event, before the 2022/23 champions are crowned.

Expected standard

But, Ngcobo’s charges need to find their mojo and start performing at a level all of the rugby world have come to expect of the Blitzboks.

SA Rugby invest plenty in the Sevens programme and the talent coming through is always good, but then the results also need to be satisfactory. There is no reason why the Blitzboks shouldn’t be a constant force in the Sevens game and always be in the running for the title.

This weekend they’re in Canada, and up against France, Japan and Argentina in pool play.

It’s a tough group, but perhaps exactly what they need. What have they got to give? We’ll know what they’re made of after the pool action, but here’s hoping they hit back in style.