Blitzboks fight back in Vancouver

The Blitzboks set up a table-topping Pool B decider against Argentina on Saturday after a convincing win and last-minute draw on day one at the Canada Sevens.

A late try by skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi and a clutch conversion by Ricardo Duarttee helped the South Africans level matters after the buzzer 19-19 against France in their opening clash at BC Place.

The Blitzboks then brushed aside Japan 40-12 in their second match, after leading 26-0 at half time, as Sandile Ngcobo’s charges look to make amends for a disappointing LA leg of the 2022-23 World Series last week.

Soyizwapi scored a brace against Japan for a tally of four tries in the tournament, while Christie Grobbelaar, Impi Visser, Duarttee and debutant Noegh Hayward were also among the try scorers. Duarttee (4) and Gurswin Weir were successful with their conversions.

A quality performance from Soyizwapi puts the South African at the top of the #DHLImpactPlayer standings at the end of Day One 🇿🇦



It's still all to play for! @DHLRugby | #HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/3CVbcpb5nE— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 4, 2023

Against France, Les Bleus quickly raced into a 19-0 lead at half time, only for the South Africans to launch an epic second-half fightback.

Duarttee crossed the whitewash for an unconverted try, a second followed from Soyizwapi as the Blitzboks cut the French lead to 19-12 with just over two minutes remaining, before ‘Shakes’ and ‘Tricky Ricky’ combined at the death to complete the comeback.

SA will face unbeaten Argentina at 11:26pm on Saturday to decide which team progresses to the cup quarter-finals in pole position.