WATCH: ‘They don’t understand what this means for SA’ – Siya Kolisi

The Bok skipper also gave massive credit to the All Blacks for the brilliant performance they put in.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup surrounded by his elated team after beating the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday night. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the Boks were inspired to make history on Saturday night by the people of South Africa, which carried the side to an incredible 12-11 win in the Rugby World Cup final over the All Blacks at the Stade de France.

The Boks have now become the first ever four time winners of the Webb Ellis cup, while Kolisi has become just the second ever captain and his team the second ever side to win back to back World Cups, after Richie McCaw and the All Blacks did it in 2011 and 2015.

ALSO READ: Springboks beat All Blacks to win World Cup – All the key moments

After the match an emotional Kolisi tried to explain how important the win was, not for the team but for a struggling country like South Africa as a whole.

‘Thank you’

“I don’t think that people who aren’t from South Africa understand what this means for our country. It’s not just about the game on the field. Our country goes through so much and we are the hope that they have,” explained Kolisi.

“We are just grateful that we can be here. I just want to tell the people of South Africa thank you so much. For children from a third world country that just fight and fight over and over. For people that need hope.

'We are that bearing hope that they have'



This win means so much for South Africa ❤️#RWC2023 | #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/kBiMwGLK95 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 28, 2023

“This team just shows what diversity can do for this team and our country. As soon as we work together anything is possible, no matter in what sphere. On the field, in offices, it just shows what we can do. I am grateful for this team and so proud of it.”

Credit to the All Blacks

Kolisi also gave massive credit to the All Blacks for the brilliant performance they put in, especially after losing their captain Sam Cane to a red card in the 29th minute of the match, with them battling back superbly in the second half.

The Boks had to overcome their own struggles as their only specialist hooker Bongi Mbonambi went off with a knee injury in the third minute of the game, with utility forward Deon Fourie having to put in a superb shift over the rest of the match, although he was found wanting a bit at the lineout.

“I can’t explain this in words. I want to give credit to the All Blacks, they took us to the end. They took us to a dark place. It just shows what kind of team they are to fight with a man down from so early in the game,” said Kolisi.

“They fought and put us under so much pressure, but credit to my boys for that fight and I am just grateful that we could pull it off.

“We lost our hooker early in the contest and obviously we had to adjust to that. They put us under a lot of pressure on our lineout, but we somehow found a way (to hold on).”