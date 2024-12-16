Dowson says SA-born Augustus instrumental in Bulls defeat

After winning the Premiership with Northampton and scoring against the Bulls, Juarno Augustus must wonder about Springbok selection.

Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee is tackled by Northampton Saints No 8 Juarno Augustus during their Champions Cup match. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Juarno Augustus may feel like his Springbok ambitions are still a pipedream but he is winning heaps of praise from his English club, Northampton Saints.

The 27-year-old loose forward has never played for South Africa’s senior side though he has shone at youth level and in club rugby’s biggest tournaments.

Augustus is a proud product of Cape Town, having attended Tygerberg High School and represented Western Province at the U18 Academy Week before joining the Western Province Rugby Institute after school.

Having impressed for Western Province U19, Augustus was selected for the Junior Springbok team in 2016 and went on to be named World Rugby U20 Championship Player of the Tournament that year, scoring seven tries in Georgia.

He made his senior Western Province debut in 2017 and played his first game for the Stormers later that year.

Since moving to Saints in 2021, Augustus has scored 19 tries in 68 matches (51 starts). He helped the team win the Premiership in the 2023/24 season and amid the finals of that tournament, Augustus told media he was trying to be at his best to get a foot in the door at the Springboks.

Augustus ‘always fancies a fight’

The former Stormers blinder showed the Bulls his worth on Saturday during their Champions Cup match.

When the half-time siren sounded the Bulls seemed to switch off defensively. The Saints sensed this and opened a gap on the sideline for Augustus to dart through and score a try.

It was indicative of how the whole game went – the Bulls dominated possession and territory but Saints took every opportunity they got and ended up winning 30–21.

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson spoke highly of his number 8 after the game.

“Augustus is one of those players who always fancies a fight. He got stuck in,” Dowson said.

“He is an incredible player with incredible skill level and level of intensity. In terms of yards made after contact, he is one of the best in the Premiership.”

Dowson described Augustus as a great man off the field too, being “quiet and well-mannered” though he is almost impossible to stop with a rugby ball in hand.

At the end of this season, Augustus will head to Irish club Ulster on a three-year deal.

“It is sad losing Juarno but we want to make it a memorable season for him,” Dowson added.