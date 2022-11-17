Pieter-Steph du Toit banned for three weeks for Marseille head clash

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has been handed a three-match ban for his head clash with France centre Jonathan Danty.

The incident occurred at a ruck in the early stages of the Test between South Africa and France in Marseille last Saturday. Du Toit was shown a red card for his role in the incident.

ALSO READ: Rassie please, quit the tweeting

The Bok was charged under law 9.11 which states “a player must not do anything that is dangerous or reckless to others.”

It was found by the disciplinary panel that the incident was mid-range, that there was “head contact”, it was “reckless” and the opposition player got “injured”.

Du Toit’s good record and good conduct was considered in coming to a decision on punishment. The Bok will miss the Test against Italy this weekend as well as next week’s match against England.

The third week/match of the ban will be forfeited once Du Toit completes a “head contact process coaching intervention”.

The Boks went down 30-26 to France and next face Italy in Genoa on Saturday. They also lost to Ireland in their opening tour game.

Meanwhile, France captain Antoine Dupont has been given a four-week ban for the red card he received, after tackling Bok Cheslin Kolbe in the air, in the same match in Marseille.