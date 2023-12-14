Will more Springboks make the move to Japan?

Following their 2023 Rugby World Cup win in France, Springbok players have become a hot commodity. It makes sense that ESPN Africa have gone and secured the broadcasting rights of the Japan Rugby League One (Division 1) because the competition boasts plenty Bok stars. Six players from the Boks’ World Cup final starting XV ply their trade in the league - Franco Mostert (Mie Honda Heat), Pieter Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Damien de Allende (Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath) - while Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka…

Following their 2023 Rugby World Cup win in France, Springbok players have become a hot commodity.

It makes sense that ESPN Africa have gone and secured the broadcasting rights of the Japan Rugby League One (Division 1) because the competition boasts plenty Bok stars.

Six players from the Boks’ World Cup final starting XV ply their trade in the league – Franco Mostert (Mie Honda Heat), Pieter Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Damien de Allende (Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath) – while Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) came off the bench in the trophy contest.

Capitalising on Boks

Multiple European competitions – the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup – have used the Springbok card to grow their base among rugby fanatics in South Africa, and Japan Rugby League One will look to do the same.

The Japan Rugby League One was previously a bit unknown to the SA public, with many viewing it as a retirement village for players, but they have been proved wrong. The Bok players who competed in Japan earlier this year were in good condition and peaked at the global showpiece.

Fans will get to follow the league more closely this term and find out why, outside the financial attraction it has, players are gravitating towards it.

Various benefits

The Japan Rugby League One is ideal for injury-prone players as it is not as physical as European rugby but rather focuses on skill levels. Bok flanker and 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit benefitted the most from this as he looked at his best in France, even producing a man-of-the-match performance in the final against the All Blacks.

The Japanese domestic season is also short, ending in May, compared to the European one that extends to June. This allows players to rest and spend time with their families.

Looking at some of these perks that come with playing in the Japan Rugby League One, it won’t be a surprise to see more Springboks moving there within the next four-year World Cup cycle.