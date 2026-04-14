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Pietersen picks teenage fullback Siyaya, as Kolisi returns for Sharks tour

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

14 April 2026

03:16 pm

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The Sharks play two matches in Europe as they look to get into the URC top eight.

Zekhethelo Siyaya

Fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya has made it into the Sharks team. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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With Aphelele Fassi, and a few other fullbacks, out injured, Sharks boss JP Pietersen has called up exciting 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya for the team’s trip to the northern hemisphere where they will play two matches in the United Rugby Championship over the next fortnight.

Siyaya is a former Westville Boys High star who has represented the province at Under 16 and Under 18 level, while he also played for his country at Under 18 level.

The Sharks face Ospreys and Edinburgh over the next two weekends.

The 28-man squad that will go on tour also includes Siya Kolisi, who has recovered from a calf injury, but Eben Etzebeth is not part of the tour party. Jurenzo Julius, the powerful centre, is also back in the side.

The Sharks are 10th on the URC points table, looking to make it into the top eight to feature in the playoffs in a few weeks time.

Sharks tour squad

Forwards: Corne’ Rahl, Eduan Swart, Emile van Heerden, Emmanuel Tshituka, Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Nick Hatton, Ox Nche, Phatu Ganyane, Phepsi Buthelezi, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Koch, Vincent Tshituka, Willem van den Hever

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Bradley Davids, Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Jaden Hendrikse, Jean Smith, Jurenzo Julius, Le Roux Malan, Makazole Mapimpi, Ross Braude, Siya Masuku, Zekhethelo Siyaya

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