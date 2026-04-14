Bulls say they won’t let Dragons dictate the tempo, style of game

Captain Marcell Coetzee and flyhalf Handré Pollard said the Pretoria side are focusing on keeping their own DNA.

The Bulls say they will fight to stay true to their DNA, rather than allow the Dragons to dictate terms in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Rodney Parade on Friday night.

Captain Marcell Coetzee and flyhalf Handré Pollard said Tuesday that the Bulls have had a good week or two of training in Toulon following their Champions Cup last-16 exit at the hands of Glasgow Warriors at the beginning of the month.

The Pretoria side are eighth on the URC table, hoping to remain in playoff contention or perhaps move as high as fourth place, which is six points ahead. They will need wins from all four remaining league phase matches to do so.

Bulls to keep their DNA

The Dragons are struggling in the URC, with four losses and a draw since their last victory in January. They are second from the bottom with two wins from 14 games.

However, the Welsh side are known to be tenacious, especially at home, often controlling games even when they end up on the losing side.

Now they come from two Challenge Cup knockout victories that secured them a spot in the semi-finals in three weeks’ time.

The Bulls have found a good balance between kicking and forward and backline play under new coach Johan Ackermann this season. Coetzee and Pollard said they will stay true to themselves.

“It’s important we still preserve our DNA and how we want to play the game,” said Coetzee. “They pose a lot of threats, not just at the breakdown. They’ve got good stats when it comes to defence as well.

“So attacking-wise we have to be sharp. Then it’s about managing the moments, how to be accurate in vital stages and what areas we want to play.”

Pollard enjoying being back at the Bulls

Pollard, who rejoined the Bulls after three seasons at Leicester Tigers and three at Montpellier, said the Bulls have to be physical and accurate in their game plan, or it will be a “tough day at the office”.

“Listen, they will have their moments. They are not a bad team at all,” he said. “You can see that in the Challenge Cup now, they are really competitive there. It is not easy, especially away from home.

“It sounds cliché, but if we do what we have to do, in our way, we can nullify them frustrating us or dragging us down. It’s about us going to the next level and putting them under as much pressure as we possibly can.”

On a personal note, the Springbok flyhalf said it was “absolutely great” being back at the club of his youth. And while the Springbok rest protocols meant his return was staggered, he was grateful he could properly enjoy the birth of his daughter, Isabella.