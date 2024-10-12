URC result: Rhyno stars as Benetton sink sloppy Sharks

South African fullback and former Sharks player Rhyno Smith was the star of the show for Benetton and he scored two of his team’s five tries.

The Sharks suffered their 38-10 defeat to Benetton in the URC. Picture: SA Rugby website.

Former Sharks fullback Rhyno Smith shone with a brilliant brace for Benetton in an emphatic victory over the Sharks in Treviso on Saturday.

Smith, named match MVP, accounted for two of Benetton’s five tries in beating the Sharks 38-10 at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

The hosts scored three first-half tries to race to victory against an error strewn touring team that repeatedly botched promising forays.

Losing wing Ethan Hooker early, the Sharks struggled to assert themselves, knocking the ball on numerous times near the Benetton line.

Benetton’s five tries came from wingers Paolo Odogwu and Ignacio Mendy, Smith (2) and replacement utility back Leonardo Marin while the Sharks points came from a Siya Masuku penalty and a consolation try courtesy of replacement prop Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The Sharks will look to bounce back against defending champs Glasgow Warriors in Durban next week while Benetton travel to Newport to face the Dragons.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.