Lions in for test of a different kind against Zebre

The Joburg-based team are currently one of only three unbeaten sides in the competition, the others being the Bulls and Leinster.

The Lions may be up against one of the weaker teams in the United Rugby Championship this weekend, Italian side Zebre, but they will potentially face their stiffest challenge yet because of what are likely to be wet and windy conditions in Parma on Saturday.

The Joburg-based side will go into the game on the back of three wins so far without a defeat, including their win against the Dragons in Newport last weekend, while Zebre are second from bottom on the 16-team table with just one win in four outings.

But, according to Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie, indications are it will rain heavily in Parma on Saturday and this could force the Lions into playing a game they may not be all too familiar with, though the former Springbok centre said on Tuesday the Lions would have no issues adapting to the conditions.

“The prediction is it’s going to rain a lot,” said Fourie.

“The conditions we’re expecting probably won’t allow us to play an expansive game and we might have to go the direct route, which will be interesting, but we have the players to play that way,” said a confident Fourie.

Zebre challenge

He added Zebre would also be affected by the conditions, as they, too, like to play an open, running style of rugby.

“They like unstructured attack, but we’ll have to force them into playing structured rugby, which will hopefully put them under a bit of pressure. That’s always the goal,” said Fourie, who deals with the Lions’ defence.

But while the Lions might start as favourites, having beating Ulster, Edinburgh and Dragons so far, Fourie made it clear the Italian side are not to be underestimated.

“If we go in with a mindset it’s going to be a walk in the park it will be big mistake,” said the 2007 World Cup winner.

“Zebre are a tough team, and they play for 80 minutes. It’s a big challenge for us ahead of next week’s match against Leinster, which will potentially be a top of the table clash, between two of only three unbeaten teams right now. So, it’s a big motivator to win this weekend.”

The Lions arrived in Italy early this week from Wales, with Fourie giving all the players the all-clear, though he said there were the usual sore bodies after a big URC match.

The Lions team is set to be named Friday morning.