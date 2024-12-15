Pollard still thriving at Leicester after demolishing the Sharks

Handré Pollard put the uncertainty of his domestic rugby future aside to score 17 points and win the Man of the Match award in Leicester's game against the Sharks.

Handré Pollard of Leicester Tigers scores his team’s fifth try against the Sharks. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Despite uncertainty around his domestic rugby future, Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard said he is still privileged to play at Leicester Tigers.

The South African earned the Man of the Match award for his try and six successful conversions for Leicester against the Sharks during their Champions Cup clash on Saturday.

Pollard’s 17 points were instrumental in Leicester’s 56–17 whipping of the Sharks, and his Springbok teammates on the opposition were given a rare glimpse of what it is like to be on the receiving end of his perfect goal-kicking rate.

Pollard says ‘nothing like’ playing in front of Leicester fans

While discussions are underway on whether his contract at Leicester will be renewed, Pollard told BBC Radio Leicester last week that he has “no idea” where he will be going next season.

He said he was leaving discussions with the club to his agent and hoped his contract situation would be resolved soon.

As expected, the flyhalf put his uncertain future aside and played brilliantly under pressure.

Afterwards, Pollard said it was still special playing for Leicester at Welford Road.

“There’s nothing like it,” Pollard shook his head emphatically. “This is the most unbelievable place and it is a privilege to play for the Tigers.”

He said Leicester played at a great pace on the night, thanks largely to the team’s great forwards and backline players such as Tonga centre and try-scorer, Solomone Kata.

Kata’s try was among the eight scored against the Sharks on the night.

Pollard, Argentine star Julian Montoya (two tries), Ollie Hassell-Collins, Jack van Poorvliet, Charlie Clare and Emeka Ilione were also on the scoresheet while Ethan Hooker and Emmanuel Tshituka were the only try-scorers for the Durban side.

Champions Cup an ‘unbelievable competition’

Pollard said the Champions Cup was the ultimate club competition.

The top-tier tournament of its kind features four pools of the best teams from Europe and South Africa, including sides from England and France, who do not play in the league-formatted United Rugby Championship (URC).

“You measure yourself against the best and that is what you want to do as a rugby player. It means playing in different conditions in different countries. It is an unbelievable competition.”

Leicester will host Bristol next weekend before travelling to Harlequins the week after – both Premiership games.

The Sharks, on the other hand, will next play two United Rugby Championship (URC) matches, against the Bulls at Kings Park Stadium next Saturday and the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium the Saturday afterwards.