Thomas du Toit asks for patience around Sharks scrum

Despite a host of Springboks and rising stars, the Sharks are yet to hit their stride in the scrums, as seen against the Stormers.

Thomas du Toit has urged patience around the scrums at the Sharks, saying it will take time for the quality players to connect and perform as well in the set-piece as their fans expect.

The Springbok prop signed from Bath in the new season, rejoining the team of his youth. He linked up with fellow Bok props Ox Nché and Vincent Koch, rising props Phatu Ganyane and Hanro Jacobs, and hookers Ethan Bester and Eduan Swart.

But the much-anticipated clash with the Stormers front row – featuring Springboks Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu and André-Hugo Venter – went almost entirely one-sided three weeks ago.

Stormers boss John Dobson admitted he didn’t expect the scrum battle to be “so easy”.

But that 39-22 defeat in Cape Town was the Sharks’ only loss so far this season, and their set-piece has somewhat improved in their victories against Lyon and Cardiff since.

They next face Munster in Limerick on Saturday.

‘It always starts from zero’

“The interesting thing about scrumming is it always starts from zero at the start of the season,” Du Toit said.

“Although I’ve played with Ox I haven’t played with any of the hookers really that we have here at the moment. That new combination takes time, unfortunately.

“It doesn’t matter how many training sessions you do and how many building blocks that you do in the scrums. Time in the saddle is what’s needed.”

The prop affirmed that the scrums were a focus for the Sharks, who are trying as hard as they can.

“It will take time to get used to each other. There’s so many different aspects to the scrum… But I’m excited to play with each and every one of these guys.”

Thomas du Toit’s daughter was born three weeks ago, and he was only able to spend one week with her before going on tour. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks prop does it for his family

On a personal note, Du Toit said his move back to the Sharks had “felt natural and familiar”. He could also see the changes coach JP Pietersen had been trying to implement take shape, since taking over mid-season last year.

“The important thing for us is to add to that culture and style of play, and keep winning,” he said.

But personally, he had found the current tour a difficult one being away from his family and especially his newborn daughter.

“I’ve got a wife and three kids. My youngest daughter is three weeks old, and I’ve known her for a week. It’s incredibly difficult.

“But as the head of the home, we need to provide for our families… Everyone’s got their different why, and mine is providing for my family.

“For me, this is as important. It is a privilege to be able to do what we do. Trying to stay focused on that is important.”

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