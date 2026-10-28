Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Mbonambi to switch from Sharks to Stormers?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

28 October 2026

07:59 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Stormers will welcome the veteran No 2 joining them as they're currently experiencing a mini crisis at hooker.

Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi is allegedly on his to the Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two-time World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi is allegedly on his way to the Stormers.

The veteran hooker is expected to join a Stormers training session already on Wednesday, following a move from the Sharks. This is according to a report on Netwerk24.

Mbonambi’s career has stalled in recent times due to various injuries, while he has also fallen out of favour at the Sharks following a disciplinary matter at a team-building weekend some time ago.

The 35-year-old previously played for the Stormers and Western Province, between 2015 and 2021.

The Stormers are currently experiencing a crisis at hooker, with several No 2s out injured or not available.

The Sharks and Stormers have yet to confirm the news of Mbonambi’s switch.

The World Cup winner from 2019 and 2023 will hope to get back on the field soon in an attempt to get back into the Springbok squad ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia.

Read more on these topics

Bongi Mbonambi Sharks rugby team Stormers rugby team
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Here’s how many spoilt ballots were previously cast and how they could have mattered
News Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims
Elections 2026 ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim
News Is Johannesburg tap water safe? Utility responds to circulating claims
News Eugene de Kock recounts thallium poisonings and source of bombing instructions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News