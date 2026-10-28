Mbonambi to switch from Sharks to Stormers?

The Stormers will welcome the veteran No 2 joining them as they're currently experiencing a mini crisis at hooker.

Two-time World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi is allegedly on his way to the Stormers.

The veteran hooker is expected to join a Stormers training session already on Wednesday, following a move from the Sharks. This is according to a report on Netwerk24.

Mbonambi’s career has stalled in recent times due to various injuries, while he has also fallen out of favour at the Sharks following a disciplinary matter at a team-building weekend some time ago.

The 35-year-old previously played for the Stormers and Western Province, between 2015 and 2021.

The Stormers are currently experiencing a crisis at hooker, with several No 2s out injured or not available.

The Sharks and Stormers have yet to confirm the news of Mbonambi’s switch.

The World Cup winner from 2019 and 2023 will hope to get back on the field soon in an attempt to get back into the Springbok squad ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia.