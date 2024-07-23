Rassie Erasmus names 33-man Bok squad for Rugby Champs

The only newcomer to the squad is Bulls lock Ruan Nortje.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 33-man squad for the Rugby Championship, which kicks off with the world champions taking on the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August.

Twenty-two of the 33 players are Rugby World Cup-winners, while five 2024 debutants are included in the squad in Jan-Hendrik Wessels (utility forward), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf).

Double World Cup winner Siya Kolisi will captain the squad.

The only newcomer to the group is lock Ruan Nortje, who made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2022 and represented the SA ‘A’ side in November that year.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

All the other players featured in the team’s opening four Tests of the season against Wales at Twickenham or during the Incoming Series.

Among the players not considered for selection due to injury or rehab were Jean Kleyn, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert (all locks), Steven Kitshoff (prop), Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalves), Canan Moodie, (centre), Edwill van der Merwe (wing) and Damian Willemse (utility back).

Jasper Wiese (No 8) is suspended, and Andre Esterhuizen (centre) awaits a disciplinary hearing after being sent off in the 64-21 win over Portugal on Saturday.

Other players who recently played for the Boks but miss out include Andre-Hugo Venter, Trevor Nyakane, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruan Venter, Evan Roos, and Quan Horn.

The Rugby Championship squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday for a short preparation camp before departing for Australia on Wednesday 31 July.

Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship (in alphabetical order):

Forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (capt – Racing 92), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Manie Libbok (tormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks).