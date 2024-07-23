WATCH: Inside Springbok Herschel Jantjies’ heartwarming engagement

Congratulations are in order for Herschel and his wife-to-be.

Rugby star Herschel Jantjies is officially off the market. The 28-year-old athlete proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Kelsey Thomas, this past Sunday, 21 July.

The couple shared a video of the heartwarming moment, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Captioning the video, they simply wrote the date of their engagement, followed by ring and love emojis.

Fans have since flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Deborah wrote, “Congratulations to you both. Cheers to a happy and blessed future together,” while Suleiman added, “Wow, this is what we love. Congratulations, guys!”

Herschel and Kelsey first child

Earlier this year, the couple announced the arrival of their first child. Kelsey gave birth to their daughter, Alyssa-Rose Jantjies, on 1 February.

Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, Kelsey wrote, “Alyssa-Rose, 01/02/24. Perfection! TYJ for a healthy little girl.”

A few days before the arrival of their bundle of joy, Kelsey opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that she had a relatively smooth experience until the third trimester.

“37 weeks! I’ve had, according to many, a fairly easy pregnancy. No morning sickness, no weird cravings, or any other unusual symptoms. I experienced the odd backache and tiredness, which is normal in all trimesters,” she wrote.

However, she said the final weeks were challenging. “I feel like I’ve aged at least 20 years. Swollen, sore hands and feet.

“Can’t walk properly, daily Braxton Hicks contractions, my hips hurt, can’t sleep. You really become over the pregnancy and just want your baby to be born. Despite all these things, though, I am super grateful to be carrying a healthy baby! She treated me well for at least 8 months,” Kelsey shared.

