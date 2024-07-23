OPINION: Bok match against Portugal was important for growth of rugby

Tier-two teams need opportunities to develop at the highest level of the game.

Portugal players run on ahead of their game against the Springboks in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

I am angered by some armchair critics, even in my own circle, labelling this past weekend’s Test against Portugal a waste or dismissing the Springboks’ opponents as “useless” or not belonging on the same field as the world champions.

Without games of this nature, how does one expect emerging tier-two nations like Portugal to gain any experience or exposure?

This past week was set aside and embraced by SA Rugby, for that specific reason – giving tier-two teams exposure to those seated at the international game’s top table.

Yes, to be brutally honest, it was not what one would call a rugby spectacle. Barring the early exit of Andre Esterhuizen via an eventual bunker review red card – a discussion for another day – and the visitors crossing the whitewash first, it was always going to be a lopsided contest.

Growing the game

Notwithstanding the 64-21 scoreline, it was an important exercise. The objective here is to grow the game and broaden its appeal to more countries, not for the rugby purist to sit back in his or her lounge recliner and dismiss teams like Portugal as “useless”.

Add to the occasion that the referee Hollie Davidson was the first women’s referee to officiate in a men’s international and rugby was certainly the winner.

The match also gave Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus a perfect opportunity to assess squad depth and blood new players, of which a number put their hands up and staked a claim for inclusion in the Rugby Championship squad.

Try telling the likes of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ben-Jason Dixon, Phepsi Buthelezi, Salmaan Moerat, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu or Quan Horn that was an ‘experimental’ game.

Lessons and encouragement

It is also a slap in the face for the investment and resources the Portuguese rugby authorities have thrown into the game, to in any way undermine their national team, who are predominantly part-timers.

For the visitors, Portugal, they will no doubt take plenty lessons with them and encourage their quest for consistent improvement.

An enthusiastic crowd of some 43,000 in Bloemfontein at the height of the South African winter also attests to this.

Kudos to SA Rugby.