Robertson makes significant changes to All Blacks team for Cape Town Test

The Boks go into the game on the back of a come-from-behind win against the same opponents at Ellis Park last weekend.

Wing Sevu Reece is back in the All Blacks starting team for the Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Experienced two-time World Cup winner Beauden Barrett has been benched for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Boks won the first of two meetings between the teams in South Africa 31-27 at Ellis Park last weekend, after scoring two tries late in the game, to jump into a big lead in the race for this year’s Rugby Championship title.

In total, there are four personnel changes to the side that played last weekend, with Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke unavailable due to injury.

Cortez Ratima is the new scrumhalf, with TJ Perenara now also benched, while a changed back three will do duty against the Boks, with Will Jordan now at fullback, and the wings being Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a.

Barrett, with 129 Test caps to his name, played fullback last weekend, with Damian McKenzie at 10; the latter man hanging onto the flyhalf role.

Experience from the bench

Wallace Sititi replaces Blackadder, one of the standout players for the New Zealanders last weekend, on the side of the scrum.

“It’s been great to feel the support in Cape Town this week and we’re looking forward to playing in a city with a rich rugby history and deep support for the All Blacks,” said coach Scott Robertson.

“TJ and Beauden will add significant experience and leadership when they run out and the 23 selected will put in a performance our fans both here in Cape Town and at home in New Zealand will be proud of.”

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett