‘We need to be smarter in defence,’ says Am ahead of Boks-All Blacks showdown

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am in action against the Wallabies Down Under last month. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says that improving their defence will be key if they want to pick up a fourth straight win over the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

In the past weekend’s match at Ellis Park the Boks let through three soft tries that put them under massive pressure before they produced a stirring comeback to clinch a superb win, but they will be eager to not make the same mistakes this time round.

Am explained that the defence had to be smarter if they wanted to protect their line and keep out an incredibly skilful side like the All Blacks.

“We know that New Zealand are a skilful side, from one to 15. At times, we as defenders need to be smarter, when we are not on structured defence,” said Am.

“At times, we are being challenged when we don’t have the right personnel in the defensive line. We just have to make better decisions when it comes to that.

“On the flip side, our defence has been pretty amazing this season, as well as over the years. It’s given us a lot of turnover opportunities from putting teams under pressure. So we will stick to what we are good at. Hopefully we just make better decisions.”

Rugby Championship

With the Boks possibly set to clinch the Rugby Championship this weekend, with a big enough win over the All Blacks, and the Freedom Cup, which they haven’t won since 2009, up for grabs, Am is expecting a huge battle against their biggest rivals.

“You can never write New Zealand off. They are a quality side. We know this game will be even tougher. Playing teams back-to-back can be even harder,” said Am.

“You get a few pictures so you know what’s coming, so it will definitely be more intense, but we back the prep we’ve done this week. We will go out there and accept the challenge.”

Am is also set to get a rare start in a big game, with the Boks having backed Jesse Kriel as their regular starting 13 ever since Am picked up an injury against Argentina in Buenos Aires last year.

He has since been mainly a squad member, but has started against Portugal and in the second Test against the Wallabies Down Under, and despite his reduced playing time he is more than happy with his current role in the team.

“In our squad everyone has a role to play. Whether you are in the starting 15, playing off the bench or in the (larger) squad. The only responsibility we have is serving the team, whether we start or not and I am just really happy to be a part of the squad,” explained Am.

“You know it’s not nice being out there (outside the squad) when your heart is here (in the squad). So I am just happy to be here serving the team (in whatever way they need).”